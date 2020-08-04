Rescue 1122 performance on Eid

LAHORE:Rescue 1122 provided help to 9,014 victims of 8,929 emergencies across the province during Eid holidays.

The Rescue Service responded to 3,723 emergencies of road accidents in which 39 died. The Emergency ambulance, rescue and fire services responded to 3,723 emergencies of accidents, 3,564 medical emergencies, 343 crime incidents, 85 fire incidents, 29 drowning and 1,185 other incidents.

Out of 4,258 victims, 2,201 people were gravely injured in accidents due to reckless driving. They were shifted to hospitals and 39 people died. Out of 4,258 victims, 2,944 were provided first aid by trained medical teams of the Service.

Motorway police: Sector Commander Motorway Police (M-3) SSP Syed Hashmat Kamal on directions of DIG Sultan Ch monitored the distribution of Eid gifts among families and road users of M-3 at main toll plazas - Sharaqpur Sharif & Darkhana.

Kids and families were especially focused and handed over attractive gift packs having model cars of Motorway Patrol and beautiful dolls under the label of ‘Gifted by Motorway Police’.

The media coordinator, Majid Rafiq Minhas, said SSP Hashmat Kamal was pleased to celebrate Eid with common road users by sharing gifts. Such events create a friendly relationship between public and police and promote ideal policing as well, said SSP Hashmat Kamal and emphasised on providing help to distressed road users as per DIG’s instructions. He said no compromise upon dignity and good image of NHMP be made at any cost. Later, he took lunch with officers.