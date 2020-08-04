Man strangled over monetary dispute

LAHORE:A 35-year-old man was strangled by two people in his Shahdara house here on Monday. The victim was identified as Farhan, son of Mahmood of Lajpat Road Shahdara. The victim was murdered over a monetary issue, police said. Body was shifted to morgue for autopsy.

Youth dies: A youth lost his life in a crash in Misri Shah here on Sunday night. The victim identified as Ali Hassan was riding a bike when he fell down from his bike and was hit by a car near Tezab Ahata. He was taken to hospital where he died.

Cops appreciated: CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed paid surprise visits to different parts of the city and wished Eid Mubarak to the officials.

He appreciated the officers and officials who performed their duties well during Eid holidays. He said foolproof security arrangements were made around sacrificial animal markets, mosques and open places. He distributed gifts among the officials.

CCPO offered Eid prayer at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh and distributed gifts among the employees of Police Lines. He also presented salute to pay respect to the martyred soldiers at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

open courts: Punjab IGP Shoaib Dastgir said Central Crime Branch should examine actions of criminals in dacoity, theft of car and motorcycle and drugs dealings and indicate the points where these gangs are active and assign task of their arrests to respective districts after fully examining modus operandi of these gangs.

These views were expressed by him while chairing a session held at Central Police Office here on Monday. He said other districts should provide support to respective districts for arrest of these gangs. He said DPOs and circle officers of all districts should hold weekly open courts observing SOPs of Corona.

For elimination of complaints received on front desks in village police stations, the IG said that special focus should be given on monitoring of front desks in village police stations and monthly report should be sent to him regularly. He said in cases of kite flying, aerial firing, gambling and drugs dealing, digital monitoring must be ensured from registration of cases to completion of challans so that awarding of punishments to violators of law might be enhanced and every possible protection should provided to wealth and lives of citizens. He said 15-day report bearing 24/7 monitoring of inter provincial check posts should be sent to Central Police Office whereas a separate App should be prepared for assessing performance and digital monitoring of Riverine Check Posts of districts including Attock, Mianwali, Layyah and other districts. He said desired results from public facilitation IT projects can only be acquired through better monitoring and inspection.

The IG said a plan should be made for further information technology projects like Khidmat Marakiz for facilitation of citizens whereas new software and modules should be prepared for operational and investigation duties.

IG: Punjab IG Shoaib Dastgir offered Eid prayers at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh. He presented a salute to martyrs’ memorials and distributed Eidi among employees of Police Lines.

Addressing the officers, he said living nations never forget the sacrifices of their martyrs. He said Eid gifts were sent to the families of all martyrs across the province and their needs would also be fulfilled in on priority.