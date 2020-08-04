Two terrorists arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested two terrorists involved in providing monetary help to anti-state elements from Bhakkar on Sunday.
On a tip-off, the CTD Lahore had carried out an operation in Bhakkar and detained two terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The terrorists were identified as Asif Mahmood and Muhammad Younas. The arrested terrorists were raising money for the terrorist organisation and a case had been registered lodged against them.