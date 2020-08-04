close
Tue Aug 04, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2020

Two terrorists arrested

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2020

LAHORE:The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested two terrorists involved in providing monetary help to anti-state elements from Bhakkar on Sunday.

On a tip-off, the CTD Lahore had carried out an operation in Bhakkar and detained two terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The terrorists were identified as Asif Mahmood and Muhammad Younas. The arrested terrorists were raising money for the terrorist organisation and a case had been registered lodged against them.

