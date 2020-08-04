Vegetable prices remain high on Eid

LAHORE:Sharp increase in prices of some essential vegetables that are basic ingredients in making meat cuisines was witnessed during Eid days, as the government had given free hand to the sellers to make money for their Eid.

Consumption of onion, tomato, garlic, ginger, green chili, coriander and mint increased in meat cuisines while salad items, including, lemon, cucumber, lettuce, red radish and carrot also increased. The rates of all these items were increased well before Eid which reached the peak due to excessive overcharging by the sellers during the Eid days.

Onion A-grade was sold at Rs80 per kg against the price of Rs28 to 30 per kg, B and C-grades were sold at Rs60 70 to per kg against the rates of Rs21 to 26 per kg. Last year too onion was sold at same rate of Rs80 per kg during three days of Eid. Mixed tomato was sold at Rs250 per kg while A-grade was sold at Rs120 per kg on Eid eve against the fixed rate of Rs80 to 85 per kg, B and C-grades fixed rate Rs66 to 78 per kg. Last year, tomato was sold at Rs150 per kg during Eid days.

Both garlic local and Chinese varieties were sold at Rs240 per kg which was sold at Rs240 to 280 per kg and Rs200 to 220 per kg respectively on Eid eve. Ginger rate remained unchanged and sold at Rs500 per kg while last year it was sold at Rs400 per kg. Green chili was sold at Rs400 per kg which was sold at Rs200 per kg against the price of green chili A-grade Rs95 to 100 kg and B-grade Rs76 to 79 per kg. Last year, Green chili was sold at Rs160 per kg. Lemon local was sold at Rs250 per kg during Eid days from Eid eve of Rs200 per kg against the fixed rates of Rs115 to 120 per kg. Last year, it was sold at Rs150 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs400 per kg as compared to the last year price of Rs300 per kg, and mint was sold at Rs15 to 20 per bundle. Cucumber local was sold at Rs100 per kg against the price of Rs54 to 56 per kg, and cucumber farm was sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg against the rates of Rs40 to 42 per kg. Last year, it was sold at Rs80 per kg.