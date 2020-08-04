9000 tons offal lifted during Eid

Rawalpindi:The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) removed 9,000 tons of animal waste from the city during three days of Eidul Azha.

On the directions of Punjab Government and RWMC MD Awais Manzoor Tarrar, and Albayrak Operations Department launched a cleanliness operation on the on Eidul Azha, says a press release.

As many as 3,557 workers took part in cleanliness operations, 4,12vehicles were used in operation. 51 transfer stations were established at various locations in the Rawalpindi & Murree cities where offals, entrails and other waste of sacrificial animals were dumped temporarily and were shifted immediately by huge dumper trucks deployed at each transfer stations for prompt transportation. Six complaint campus were set up one day before and during Eid Days in Rawalpindi and Murree to receive the complaints regarding cleanliness. Waste bags and awareness material were distributed in those at the awareness campuses. RWMC and Albayrak Communications team displayed banners in Rawalpindi. The entire cleanliness operation was supervised and monitored by the GM (Operations) in order to ensure the timely collection and proper disposal of offals and other waste of the sacrificial animals.

RWMC and Albayrak’s special teams were provided more than 412 vehicles including mini dumpers, pickups, loaders, compactors, loading bikes, rental dumpers and additional wooden carts for efficient & effective waste management on the occasion of Eidul Azha. Moreover, helpline numbers were established to register complaints for collection and disposal of wastes of sacrificial animals at Operations Department, in Head Office. During the special cleanliness drive, pamphlets were distributed among the residents and banners inscribed with instructions were displayed at various locations of the city for awareness of the masses. DCO Rawalpindi & RWMC Chairman Captain (r) Anwar-Ul-Haq, and RWMC MD Awais Manzoor Tarar visited all complaint campuses & transfer stations of all 63 UC’s of Rawalpindi.