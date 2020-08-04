ETD launching radical modifications

Islamabad:The Excise and Taxation Department of Islamabad has introduced radical modification in the perished taxation system and launched transformed structure covering the requirements of the general public.

A comprehensive system has set up to facilitate the public by using scientific techniques based on Information Technology. During the pandemic COVID-19, the efficiency and performance of the Excise & Taxation Department has not been affected. Although the performance in terms of raising the revenue and actions taken against the violators and provision of facilities to the general public has actively been enhanced, said in a report compiled by the ETD.

After the initiative of the Biometric Verification System, the presence of seller of vehicle is not mandatory. In a number of cases, the department observed that the transfer of ownership has been got by the purchaser fraudulently and by presenting fake/fabricated transfer letters. The department was facing litigation in the Courts of law in this regard. After the implementation of a Biometric verification system there is zero chance of getting a vehicle transferred fraudulently or illegally, the number of fraudulently or illegally registration/transfer cases has been decreased. The said system has been introduced to make the whole process transparent and to axe the involvement of agent mafia. Currently, this facility is available at e-sahulat centres of NADRA in all over Pakistan. With the start of Biometric Verification, the number of transfer has been increased 2 times in Excise & Taxation Department Islamabad, simultaneously revenue generated through the transfer of vehicles is increasing and more than 01 billion rupees have been collected in this regard, added in the report.

The report indicated that the department has initiated the online appointment system for registration/transfer of vehicles. The general public can post the registration/transfer form online, after initial data entry the system has generated an appointment number and also intimate at which time and date he will approach the office for registration/transfer of vehicle a separate counter has also been designated in the premises for the said purpose. After the online appointment system, the general public has facilitate for registration/transfer of their respective vehicle without standing in a long queue at the department.

The Excise & Taxation Department with the collaboration of NADRA at doorstep vehicles registration service has provided for the facilitation of the general public. Through this service, the applicants can call on our call center and take an appointment for this service and the staff of Excise & Taxation Department visits the residence of applicants for completing the due process and the applicant’s vehicles are registered at their doorstep. Due to this service during the COVID-19 general public has to facilitate at their doorstep and in this pandemic situation this department has generated the revenue, the report mentioned. A large number of general public visits the Excise & Taxation Office on a daily basis for payment of Road Tax / Token Tax. The Excise and Taxation Department has signed an MoU with the National Bank of Pakistan regarding the collection of Road Tax and also provides the online interface to post offices of Islamabad. Now, the general public also pays the Road Tax / Token Tax at all branches of National Bank of Pakistan and 10 designated Post Offices in Islamabad. The token tax payment made at National Bank of Pakistan and Post Offices can be reconciled in real-time with the database of Excise & Taxation Department, Islamabad. Moreover, the applicant can also pay the Road Tax through mobile City App and payment made at E-Sahulat Centre of NADRA. The above-said services have enabled the vehicle owner to pay Road Tax / Token Tax of their respective vehicle easily instead of standing in a long queue in the department. Simultaneously revenue generated through Road Tax / Token Tax of vehicles is an increase 2 times. The Excise and Taxation Department is also working on One-link and mobile wallet and in the near future, this facility will be also launched for collection of Road Tax / Token Tax, mentioned in the report.

The field staff of the Excise & Taxation Department is daily conducting surveys regarding collection Profession Tax and Bed Tax throughout the Islamabad. During the past years, only a few hundred thousand were collected but due to reforms in the Excise and Taxation department during last year, the tax collection has been increased multiple times and millions of rupees have been collected in this regard. Prime Minister has also tweeted in this regard. In the Finance Act, 2019 the department had proposed the revision in different tax rates i.e. Motor Vehicle Tax, Professional Tax, and Hotel Tax/ Bed Tax resultantly, which increases the revenue of the department up to multiples times.

The report said that the field staffs of Excise and Taxation Department are also daily conducting surveys regarding registration of real estate agents and motor vehicle dealers throughout the Islamabad. 2500 real estate agent and motor vehicle dealers have been registered under the ordinance of Islamabad Real Estate Agents and Motor Vehicles Dealer 1984, millions of rupees have been collected in this regard.

The department has established an accessible information desk in the premises for applicants on the directions of PMDU. The staff has also been deputed in this regard. The designated staff will fill up the online and manual forms for applicants.