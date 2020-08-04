England should play a series in Pakistan: Mani

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani suggested on Monday that the England cricket team should tour and play a series in Pakistan as it was “safe”.

“England should visit Pakistan and play a series,” he said, adding: “No country is risk-free, but conditions are improving in Pakistan now.” Mani further said that England’s series is in 2022, and Pakistan would like Britain to visit the country.

Last month, PCB’s chief executive Wasim Khan said that sending the Pakistan cricket team on a tour to England during the coronavirus pandemic was quite a tough decision, but “cricket and COVID-19 will have to co-exist”.

The PCB official, while speaking to Geo News, said that the situation became quite tense when cricket team players started testing positive for COVID-19. “However,” the official said, “for the restoration of world cricket and to keep it on track, it is imperative to continue with matches.”