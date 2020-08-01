PIA to run special chartered flights from Paris to Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday announced it will run special chartered flights from Paris to Pakistan starting August 15.
"A flight from Paris to Islamabad will operate on August 15, whereas, the passengers will leave Islamabad for Paris on August 16," the spokesperson said.
He added that another flight from Paris to Islamabad will operate on August 29. Subsequently, a flight will leave Islamabad for Paris on August 30.
