Two corona infected Chinese engineers recover, discharged from hospital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Two Chinese engineers, who tested corona positive, have been discharged after being recovered from the Bahawal Victoria Hospital on Friday. Talking to The News, Bahawal Victoria Hospital MS Dr Rana Muhammad Yousaf said that nine corona positive Chinese engineers were under treatment at the hospital and now they were in stable condition.
BAHAWALPUR: Two Chinese engineers, who tested corona positive, have been discharged after being recovered from the Bahawal Victoria Hospital on Friday. Talking to The News, Bahawal Victoria Hospital MS Dr Rana Muhammad Yousaf said that nine corona positive Chinese engineers were under treatment at the hospital and now they were in stable condition.