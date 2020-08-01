close
Sat Aug 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2020

Two corona infected Chinese engineers recover, discharged from hospital

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2020

BAHAWALPUR: Two Chinese engineers, who tested corona positive, have been discharged after being recovered from the Bahawal Victoria Hospital on Friday. Talking to The News, Bahawal Victoria Hospital MS Dr Rana Muhammad Yousaf said that nine corona positive Chinese engineers were under treatment at the hospital and now they were in stable condition.

Latest News

More From Pakistan