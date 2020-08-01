Five ‘smugglers’ held in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police here on Friday arrested five people, including a couple, on the charges of smuggling narcotics in the limits of the Azakhel Police Station in the district.

On the directives of District Police Officer Najamul Hasnain, the cops from the Ajab Bagh police post and officials of the Excise Department carried out the checking of vehicles. During the checking, the officials recovered 11 kilograms of opium and five kilograms of hashish from the secret cavities of an auto-rickshaw. The accused were identified as Nadir and his wife Naeema.