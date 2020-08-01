PM satisfied with making Pakistan green for coming generations

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said as an environmentalist, it was a great satisfaction for him to make Pakistan green for the coming generations.
Imran Khan, who is an avid supporter of plantation across the country, in a tweet expressed satisfaction over the success of his 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project. "This gives me the greatest satisfaction to leave a green Pakistan for our coming generations," he said. The prime minister also shared a video clip of Baloki in Punjab, showing comparison of the earlier barren land with lush green area covered with plants. "Massive change visible a year after we started tree plantation drive on land recovered from mafia, as part of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami," he wrote.
