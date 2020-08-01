Aug 4 to be marked as Police Shuhada Day

Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has announced that August 4, 2020, will be commemorated as Police Shuhada Day with solemnity.

A statement issued on Friday said all events which were going to be held to mark the day at different field commands, ranges, zones and units of police would fully observe the standard operating procedures issued by the provincial government and the Central Police Office against the spread of the coronavirus.

The provincial police chief has directed all the field commanders of the force to visit the residences of at least five police martyrs to meet the bereaved families on the day in their jurisdictions. Social distancing and other SOPs have to be observed during such meetings.