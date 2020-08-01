Bills to help Pakistan come out of FATF grey list: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

LAHORE:Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that the approval of two vital bills in the Senate will help in bringing Pakistan out of the FATF grey list.

Fayyaz Chohan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team deserved congratulations on the approval of the two important bills in the upper house of the parliament. The country’s legislation for barring terrorists in getting financial assistance is the precedent of Pakistan’s efforts for world peace while India’s bid to sideline Pakistan on the international front had been foiled once again, he added.

He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s efforts for uniting Shahbaz and Bilawal had already failed while joint press conference addressed by Shahbaz and Bilawal exposed the reality of their alliance. Fayyaz said that the entire country witnessed failed efforts of two leaders to pour responsibility on each other. He said that if Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to run another movement along with the Opposition parties the result of his movement would not be different from the previous one.