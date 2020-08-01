World’s biggest TV market to go

Paris: MIPCOM, the world’s biggest television and entertainment market, will go ahead in France in October but with much of the moving and shaking going online because of the coronavirus, its organisers said Friday.

The huge gathering in the Riviera resort of Cannes has been scaled back from four to three days with the separate two-day MIPJunior -- which showcases children’s content -- now running alongside the main event.