Airport planning

This regards a news story about a tree plantation campaign being started around the Islamabad airport. The plantation will be inaugurated by the aviation minister and fruit trees will be planted. Fruit trees and even large shady trees should not be planted near airports as they attract birds, leading to increased accidents because of bird hits. Airport landscaping is an art that should be entrusted to professionals only and should not to be taken as a publicity opportunity.

Therefore, starting from the Islamabad airport, proper landscaping should be undertaken through qualified firms at all airports. Housing societies which are mushrooming around airports should also be given SOPs to ensure proper landscaping and waste disposal in their area to prevent bird hits. A small amount and effort spent now would be beneficial both for passenger safety and aircraft damages.

Fayyaz ur Rehman

Islamabad