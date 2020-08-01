Gold rates rise Rs750/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs750/tola to Rs123,500/tola on Friday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, 10 grams gold price raised Rs643 to Rs105,881.

In the international market, bullion rates increased $21 to $1,975/ounce. Silver rates increased Rs80/tola to Rs1,500/tola. Silver rate of 10 grams rose Rs68.58 to Rs1,286. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.