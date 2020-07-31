PPP amendments to NAB laws to go to dustbin: Shibli

LAHORE: Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Thursday called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar. Both leaders exchanged views on national and political matters. Sarwar lauded Shibli’s efforts for highlighting various initiatives of the government. He said the PTI government is not only liberating Pakistan from economic woes but is also taking measures to provide maximum relief to the public. He said the Ehsaas Programme is a proof of the PTI’s public-friendly policies. He said opposition crafts conspiracies to misguide people but it has already been exposed. There is no doubt that public support is with the policies of the government, not with the opposition’s conspiracies. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a man of principles and will not compromise on accountability and transparency.

The governor said political rivals do not talk about the public in or outside the parliament. He said 22 crore Pakistanis are in favour of accountability. Accountability irrespective of discrimination is crucial for the country’s progress. “We will protect the resources of Pakistan and every single penny will be spent on development.” He said the government is taking practical steps to strengthen Pakistan economically under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government’s smart lockdown policy yielded positive results in containing the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan. He said if the public continues to follow SOPs on the Eidul Adha and Moharram, the government will be successful in defeating coronavirus.

Shibli Faraz said the amendments proposed by the PPP to NAB laws would go to dustbin. The government is ensuring merit and transparency at every level. He said: “We have eliminated the culture of nepotism.” The general elections will be held on time regardless of whatever the opposition does. The corrupt will have to face accountability. The only agenda of the opposition is safeguarding their personal benefits and they have nothing to do with the country and public, he added.