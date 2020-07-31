close
Fri Jul 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
July 31, 2020

Toshakhana case: NAB to confiscate Nawaz, Zardari cars

National

 
July 31, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to confiscate vehicles of PML-N Supreme Nawaz Sharif and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Toshakhana reference case.

NAB has submitted report in Accountability Court that the Bureau has frozen ownership of three vehicles of Zardari, while Nawaz took one vehicle from Tosha Khana, and its ownership has also been frozen.

Latest News

More From Pakistan