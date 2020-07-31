People asked not to dump offal near airport

PESHAWAR: Authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have asked people not to dump offal on Eidul Azha near the airport as it attracts a large number of birds that can affect flight operations and can result in any mishap.

Governor Shah Farman has asked the public to dump the remains of sacrificial animals at specific places reserved for it. He asked the people of villages and neighbourhood near the airport not to throw the remains in the vicinity as a large number of birds are attracted to it which can result in any mishap while landing and taking off of planes at the airport.

The airport authorities and the civil aviation authority have launched an awareness campaign. “We are distributing pamphlets and asking the prayer leaders to educate the public not to throw the offal near the airport.