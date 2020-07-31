WSSP devises cleanliness plan for Eidul Azha

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has devised a three-day cleanliness plan for Eidul Azha to keep the provincial capital clean.

The sanitation company cancelled leaves of all staff and deputed 2,775 sanitation workers to dispose of sacrificial animals’ waste. The company has also cancelled leaves of the management staff, who will remain on duty to supervise cleanliness operation in Peshawar city. As many as 568 sanitary workers will work in Zone A, 1160 in Zone B, 653 in Zone C and 394 in Zone D. Besides, 535 vehicles, of which 216 private vehicles have been hired, would collect offal from the nook and corner of the city.

The company’s fleet of 20 rickshaws, 140 minivans, 20 mini dumpers, 27 bike loaders, seven small tractors, 27 heavy tractors, 44 compactors, 11 shovels, four trucks, 26 multi-load arm-rolls will collect offal. The company has also hired 24 shovels, eight excavators, 30 trucks, 58 large trucks, and 96 dumpers. The cleanliness operation has been divided into two parts - primary and secondary collection.

Under the primary collection phase, 214 small vehicles would collect offal from streets and roads and transfer it to transfer stations. From there, 105 vehicles of WSSP while 216 private vehicles would transport it to Shamshatu landfill site. The WSSP has already made special arrangements for the dumping of waste at the site by digging a deep trench. The offal will be sprayed and then covered with lime and soil. Arrangements have also been made to fumigate and use lime at designated points inside the city. The WSSP will also cooperate with Peshawar Development Authority in collection and disposal operation of offal. The company has estimated to dispose of 14,000 tons of waste during the Eid days. The WSSP had collected 12774 tons of waste last year’s Eidul Azha while it had deputed 2538 sanitary workers. The company has launched a special awareness drive, engaging people from all walks of life. Sermons were delivered from mosques, urging the masses to dump animal waste at the designated places instead of throwing them in drains and streets.

The company has distributed thousands of biodegradable plastic bags among the masses for packing of animal waste. Awareness teams of WSSP, in collaboration with the district administration, organised special gatherings with contractors of cattle markets in the city for implementation of precautionary measures against Covid-19.