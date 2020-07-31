Lion, lioness of Marghazar Zoo die due to uncertain reasons

Islamabad : The African species of lion and lioness captivated at Marghazar Zoo had died of uncertain reasons as

the staff allegedly mishandled the wild animals during their process of relocation.

The lion and lioness were settled in displacement cages placed outside their captivation in active condition where as the latter had died during her journey to Lahore on Tuesday under the supervision of the sanctuary staff, Assistant Director Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Sakhawat Ali told APP.

He informed that the fire was lit by the IWMB staff to move the lion towards relocation where as the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) staff deputed at the moment were not cooperating with IWMB personnel to shift the animals.

"During the process, the IWMB team has been visiting the nilgai or blue bull cage to observe the animals when it come to know about the fire incident and consequently barred the staff from doing so as it could result into any untoward situation.

The staff has also been directed to avoid using any tranquilizers for sedating the lions.

After the process was halted and later when the lion’s health condition had settled it entered the relocation cage at 12am yesterday where he was in active condition.

"He added that the safe transfer of animals was the responsibility of the sanctuary staff involved in the relocation where IWMB’s job was to handover the animals in proper condition.

The IWMB Assistant Director regretted the TV channels reports claiming deaths of a ‘nilgai’ and ‘Chinkara’ deer. He said there were no such deaths occurred and media could visit the Zoo in this regard.