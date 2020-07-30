Law officers’ incompetency should be a matter of concern for govt: LHC CJ

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan Wednesday withdrew a previous order wherein the federal law minister and the office of the attorney general of Pakistan were asked to take notice of ill preparedness of a deputy attorney general who had appeared in a case about changing the name of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

DAG Malik Israr, the aggrieved law officer, filed an application requesting the chief justice to recall the order against him.

Chief Justice Khan allowed the application, however, observed that the appointment of the law officers to please political personalities was destructive for the government. He said the incompetency of the law officers should be a matter of concern for the government.

The CJ also asked the office of the attorney general to review its performance.

During the last hearing of a petition filed by PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira against changing the name of BISP, DAG Israr had failed to assist the court properly.