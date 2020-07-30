Wholesale price of sugar rises to Rs90/kg

LAHORE: The wholesale price of sugar in various grain markets of Punjab rose up to Rs 90 per kg on Wednesday. The wholesale grain markets of Lahore registered the maximum price of sugar at Rs 90 per kg, while the rates of Faisalabad grain markets were quoted as between Rs 89.4 to Rs 90 per kg. The sugar rates in Rahim Yar Khan were the lowest on Wednesday. According to the official rate list, the wholesale sugar prices registered a raise of Rs 7 per kg in the current month. According to traders of Lahore, the wholesale sugar price showed a raise of Rs 15 per kg during the past one month, from Rs 75 to Rs 90 per kg. However, the government rate list showed that the sugar price has risen from Rs 78 to Rs 79 per kg during the same time period. According to the official rate list, the wholesale rate of a 100kg bag of sugar in the ten grain markets of the province showed a raise from Rs 7,625-7,690 to Rs 8,352-8,388 during the past one month.

According to the official rate list, the per kg wholesale price of sugar in Faisalabad on Wednesday was Rs 89.4 to 90 per kg, in Gujranwala Rs 80.5 to 81.5 per kg, in Okara Rs 86, in Sargodha Rs 88.4 to 88.6, in Rawalpindi Rs 89.4 to 89.6, in Multan Rs 87.5 to 87.6, in DG Khan Rs 83 to 83.6 and in Bahawalpur Rs 77 to 77.5.