Medical college student recovered

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad police Wednesday recovered a female student of a medical college from Chiniot. Fatima Mubarik was abducted by some car riders when she was present outside Kohinoor Plaza. The kidnapers demanded Rs 20 million ransom from her parents.
