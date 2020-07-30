close
Thu Jul 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2020

Medical college student recovered

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2020

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad police Wednesday recovered a female student of a medical college from Chiniot. Fatima Mubarik was abducted by some car riders when she was present outside Kohinoor Plaza. The kidnapers demanded Rs 20 million ransom from her parents.

