Petitioner directed to approach civil court against LDA

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court Wednesday directed a mother of three physically and mentally-challenged children to approach a civil court, the relevant forum, against demolition of their house by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Petitioner Suraya Kausar filed a petition through counsel Sardar Balakh Sher Khosa pleading that the LDA partially demolished her house in Johar Town despite a stay order passed by a civil court. She requested the court to restrain the LDA from demolishing her house and also order an action against the officials involved in violating of the stay order. Her three children were also brought to the high court on wheelchairs.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza observed that the petitioner had already filed a civil suit in respect of the house in question before a civil court. He noted that the civil court also issued a stay order in favour of the petitioner.

The judge remarked that the civil courts were the courts of plenary jurisdiction and had all powers and jurisdiction to redress the grievance of the petitioner. “The petitioner is, therefore, directed to approach the civil court where the suit of the petitioner is pending for redressal of her grievance,” the judge wrote in the order and disposed of the petition.