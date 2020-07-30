Prisoners to get all basic facilities, says Aleem Khan

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said prisoners will have all basic facilities and they will be provided with proper kitchens, clean drinking water, toilets and medical facilities.

The minister said during his visit to Kot Lakhpat Jail. He planted a tree in the jail as part of ongoing tree plantation campaign and announced that 500 fruit trees will be planted there. Abdul Aleem Khan along with senior officers visited different parts of the jail and witnessed development projects completed by Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation in kitchens, laundry area, washrooms, living area, jail hospital and other areas.

He directed the Additional Chief Secretary Home and IG Prisons to expedite upgrading of other prisons in the province in the same manner as completed here in Kot Lakhpat Jail. He said new barracks should be constructed wherever space is possible.

Abdul Aleem Khan said to improve the condition of jails, it was necessary to deviate from traditional methods and there was a need to work expeditiously on human sympathy for prison reforms. He said development work worth crores of rupees has been completed by Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation in Kot Lakhpat Jail purely for the sake of human compassion and alleviation of the plight of the prisoners and he is still present for this noble cause. He said special care arrangements should be made for mentally handicapped prisoners in jails. Similarly, standard medical treatment facilities should be provided to sick prisoners.