For the nation

This refers to the editorial 'Attempting agreement' (July 29), which has discussed the most important issue of amending NAB laws including the extension of the chairperson of NAB and curtailment in his powers of arrest. The government has rightly rejected all the recommendations of the opposition. In fact, NAB laws were made in a hurry by Musharraf without proper homework and as a result the chairperson was given a free hand to do anything with anybody. Under the present situation, an agreement seems to be a remote possibility. Both the government and the opposition must cooperate with each other in meeting the FATF's requirements.

For corruption cases there should be no exception and the principle of zero tolerance be adopted. The political landscape in the country is likely to witness uncontrolled political tremors. In these testing times, politics that will be more aligned to the national interest is likely to succeed.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi