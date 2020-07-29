E-Karate KATA Tournament enters final round

KARACHI: The Inter-Provincial E-Karate KATA Tournament 2020 (Men & Women) entered the final round on Tuesday.

Pakistan Karate Federation secretary Andleeb Sandhu said that more than 200 players from all over Pakistan were participating in the ongoing inter-provincial e-karate kata tournament under the auspices of PKF. The purpose of this tournament is to keep karate players active in Pakistan.

Those who have reached the final round include Muhammad Shahbaz (Faisalabad), Shahbaz Saleem (Faisalabad), Syed Shah Noor (Karachi), Syed Kabir Ali (Karachi), Muhammad Ashfaq (Quetta), Noman Ahmed (Quetta).

The girls who have qualified for the final round are Somaya Rafaqat and Saira Iqbal from Punjab, Iqra and Amna Mirza from Sindh, Shahida and Hadia from Balochistan and Laiba Zia and Zeba from Islamabad.