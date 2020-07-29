Distinction

TIMERGARA: Sahibzada Basit Ali, a student of the Islamia Model College, Timergara (IMCT) topped the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Malakand by securing 1,025 out of total 1100 marks in the of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination of 2020. Uroosa Humayun, another student of the same college, won the third position in the board by securing 1,023 marks. Talking to The News, IMCT Principal Faridullah said several other students of the college had secured A1 and A grade in the HSSC examination.