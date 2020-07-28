EV policy

Pakistan is planning on starting an Electric Vehicle revolution. But without a plan this evolution will take longer to materialize. The government should concentrate on introducing EV scooters first. Forty-five percent of Pakistan's population own motorbikes and they are cheaper to manufacture and export. Scooters also operate better as EV.

Pakistan should introduce standard changeable battery packs for the EV scooters. Shops can be set up where these battery packs are charged and the user can replace their depleted batteries with fully charged ones for a payment and without waiting for the charging. The batteries lose their charging power eventually in their life but there are companies in Pakistan that repair these batteries by cleaning their electrodes through machines and avoid the destruction of batteries in future. For EVs, the battery is the main component. And to ensure a good company's battery is used, the government can invite top companies to propose their products, and agree to set up a manufacturing unit in Pakistan in two years for use of their batteries as the standard for EV scooters in Pakistan.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar