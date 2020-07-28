4 more held in Chontra killing

Rawalpindi: The Rawal-pindi police arrested four more accused in connection with Chontra killing case from the suburbs of Chauntra on Monday.

Following the killing of nine members of a family including five women and four children who were shot dead by Rab Nawaz and his aides in Miyal village of Chauntra, SSP (Operations) and SP (Sadar) conducted search operation along with police commandoes in different areas of Chauntra, and nabbed Danish and Ikram, sons of main culprit of the killing and arrested brother of Rab Nawaz, Muhammad Ashraf and nephew Muhammad Aqib who were also named in FIR following Chauntra massacre.

Preliminary investigation revealed that detainee culprits Danish has confessed for making target killings of Amjad family members. On Friday evening, Rab Nawaz and his sons and other aides seized the home of their rival group Amjad and lined up all family members and sprayed bullets at them, in which five women and four children including three girls and one boy of age seven years were shot dead.

The detainee culprit Danish confessed that they targeted the victims to take revenge of their mother, who was shot dead by Amjad group three days earlier of the said massacre.CPO (Rawalpindi) DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis said all the culprits involved in killings would be taken to task and will be arrested soon. SSP (Operations) Tariq Wilayat said that a total of 10 culprits have been arrested including six main Culprits adding that Poli e has also been making raids to arrest Rab Nawaz, main culprit in Chauntra massacre.

CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis also stated that police Operation will be continued to arrest all culprits of this brutal incident.