UET phase-wise reopening from Aug 17

LAHORE:University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore has announced phased-wise reopening of the university from August 17. According to a notification, in the first phase the session 2017 and 2016 Architecture students will attend the university from August 17 followed by session 2018 and 2017 from September 2 and so on. The notification also read that the schedule might be changed subject to change in re-opening policy by the Punjab government. Meanwhile, the UET also announced that 222nd meeting of the Academic Council scheduled to be held on July 28, Tuesday (today) will now be held online.