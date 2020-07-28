PMA warns against complacency

LAHORE:The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), while expressing satisfaction over the declining trends in coronavirus cases in Pakistan, warned against complacency as the virus hit back in so many countries and the second phase was even harder than the previous one and so many people were infected and died.

“Although the severity of the disease has decreased but it does not mean that we should get complacent,” said Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad, secretary General, PMA Centre, on Monday. “Now we fear that due to our negligence coronavirus cases may increase in the next two weeks after Eid. We should learn a lesson from our previous experiences. People had neglected SOPs during Eidul Fitr and as a result miserably large number of patients were reported and deaths toll had risen to alarming extent,” he said. The PMA suggested to the government strict implementation of the SOPs to control the spread of coronavirus. The PMA also suggests reopening all educational institutes after monitoring the severity of COVID-19. Corona tests (antibodies test) of all the staff, including van drivers and attendants, should be done before reopening the educational institutes, the PMA office-bearers said. The SOPs must be strictly implemented in all institutes, he added.