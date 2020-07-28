PU adopts pro-student policy in online exams: VC

LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has said the PU administration has adopted a pro-student policy giving preference to the students’ interest in online examinations.

He was addressing a press conference regarding online examinations of BA/BSc/Associate Degree in Arts/Science Part 2 annual examinations Part 2 to be held from 5 August, 2020. PU vice-chancellor clarified that the students who were not able to participate in online examinations due to any reason were free to make their choice. He said the chance of those students who did not want to participate in online exams would remain intact and such students could appear in conventional examinations whenever the university would conduct the exams. However, the university has yet to decide about the availability of exam chances to students who fail in the online exams.

Talking to The News PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad said the conduct of online exams was approved by the Academic Council. He said another meeting of the Academic Council was scheduled for 29 July (tomorrow) which would decide whether exam chances for students who failed to pass the online exams would remain intact or not.

Dr Niaz Ahmad said the PU Department of Examinations was ensuring foolproof arrangements to conduct online exams and students were being guided through social media. He said one proctor would keep a vigilant eye on 25 students while one superintendent would look after 25 proctors who would be conducting the online exams. He said the PU administration had dedicated three computer labs for the teams conducting the exam. He said that the university had tested the online examination system by taking exams of various degrees. He said BA/BSc and Associate Degree Part 2 candidates were also appearing in mock exams.

PU Controller of Examinations Rauf Nawaz said that out of 80,000 students, around 60,000 students had shown their willingness and got themselves registered for online examinations. He said through a specific system, students would be monitored and the university would proceed against candidates using unfair means as per law. He said the paper of the students would be sent to them through email 25 minutes before the start of exam which would be accessible to the students just at the starting time of examination. He said the language of the question papers would be according to the nature of the subject. He said detailed instructions and procedures had been sent to students via email. He said the students who could not register themselves for the online exam could register their emails through an online portal available on PU website until Tuesday (today) by 4pm.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Online Teaching and Examination Committee Convener Prof Dr Kamran Abid, deputy controllers Khurram Inayat and others were present on the occasion.