No logic

The minister for food security, Fakhar Imam, informed the National Assembly that six million tons of wheat procured by the government has mysteriously disappeared, meaning that it is not available in the warehouses owned by provincial food departments. He also said that 0.7 million tons will be imported to meet the shortage.

The above revelation reflects terribly on the government and the National Assembly as a whole because no tremor appeared in the House over the statement. Logically they should import 6.7 million tons of wheat because the six million tons acquired by the government have vanished in the air. But nothing is logical in this country.

Major (r) Shamshad Ali Khan

Karachi