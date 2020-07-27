Govt to uplift South Punjab: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said the Punjab government is determined to resolve grievances of people of south Punjab. The hashtag started by Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on twitter with a title of Junubi Punjab Bolay Shukriya Buzdar turned top trend in a shortest time of half an hour. Thousands of twitter users expressed their views on the hashtag Junubi Punjab Bolay Shukriya Buzdar. Chohan said that it is first time in the history of Punjab that 35 per cent development budget has been allocated for south Punjab. He said the incumbent government will present a bill in National Assembly for the establishment of south Punjab province. He said the budget allocated for south Punjab will not be utilised anywhere else. The minister said that the appointments of additional chief secretary and additional inspector general for south Punjab civil secretariat have been ensured by the CM while work is under way in DG Khan on the construction of Institute of Cardiology.