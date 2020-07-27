AVLC police bust gang of motorcycle thieves

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the police on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang of motorcycle lifters and street criminals.

According to a spokesperson for the AVLC, the gang was busted by the AVLC Jamshed Town and its members were involved in motorcycle lifting and street crime.

The AVLC police also claimed to have recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession. The spokesperson said the suspects arrested were habitual criminals who used stolen motorcycles to commit other crimes as well. He added that the suspects also sold motorcycle parts to scrap dealers.

The suspects had earlier been arrested as well and they seem to have a criminal record. They were identified as Haroon, son of Yaro, Babar, alias Vicky, son of Iqbal, Sohail, alias Kala, son of Iqbal, and Fayyaz, alias Sona, son of Nasir.

They allegedly stole motorcycles within the limits of the Defence and Korangi police stations.

Separately, two suspects were apprehended during a combing search operation conducted by police under the command of the Baldia SP. The operation was carried out in Yousuf Goth, Saeedabad.