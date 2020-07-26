American arrested in France for wife’s murder

TOULOUSE, France: An American man has been arrested at Toulouse airport while trying to flee to Indonesia after allegedly killing his French wife whose dismembered remains were found by police, prosecutors said on Saturday.

The man has confessed to killing Laure Kruger, 52, who taught French at a school in Jakarta, the prosecutors said. He is due to appear before a judge on Sunday.

Kruger’s LinkedIn profile states that she had been living in the Indonesian capital since 2015 and had earlier worked in Shanghai, Cairo and Hawaii.