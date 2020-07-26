District normalisation committees appointed to run football affairs

LHORE: The provincial normalisation committees have appointed district normalisation committees (DNCs) across the country, Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) NC said on Saturday.

“The development is a major step towards the PFF elections which, subject to Covid-19, the PFF Normalisation Committee intends to conduct by the end of December, a mandate given to it by FIFA,” the NC said.

“The appointment of district normalisation committees throughout Pakistan was finalised earlier this week with three members in each of them. The DNCs will be responsible for running day-to-day football affairs, collection of club data and will also coordinate the club scrutiny process ahead of the PFF elections,” the NC said.

FIFA installed PFF NC in September last year, giving it the mandate to hold PFF elections by June 2020. But it failed to do so due to various reasons and the world body eventually extended its mandate to December 31, 2020.