PSF launches programme for squash trainers

ISLAMABAD: Over 46 participants from all over Pakistan and other parts of the world are currently engaged in “Training the Trainers” programme launched by the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) last week.

The programme that will end on July 28 is aimed at imparting the most modern knowledge to the squash trainers under the changing techniques being adopted all over the world.

Six from Balochistan, 14 from Punjab, nine each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh are participating in the training. Some departmental trainers are also part of the programme apart from some foreigners.

It is being run through Zoom on video link where all the participants are guided on the modern systems of training squash players at club level.

“It is a very important aspect of the players’ training. Now there are some modern techniques that are very important for the beginners as well as for amateurs who have recently started the game. At the same time, professionals also require a solid platform for consistent improvement,” Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) secretary Tahir Sultan said.

He said it was time to make uniformity in the training system. “There are no two ways. What we need is to develop the system and help trainers adopt that in every club.”

Such courses, he said, were also important as trainers get jobs after completing these. “This is our own initiative rather than any instructions we receive from the World Squash Federation (WSF) or Asian Squash. We want our trainers to get the best knowledge. The best will go on to attain the WSF coaching courses in future,” he added.

Rehman Gul, who trained Mexico players, is the head of instructors. Fazal Shah and others are assisting him.