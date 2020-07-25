IHC orders PTA to lift PUBG ban

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered the government to lift the ban on online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). The decision to lift the ban was announced by Justice Amir Farooq, while hearing a petition filed against the banning of the game. The decision came a day after the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had announced that PUBG will remain blocked in Pakistan. The IHC has ordered the PTA to issue written or verbal decision within one week on complaints received against the game from different sections of the society.

It may be mentioned here that the PTA had imposed ban on July 01, on PUBG game in Pakistan. The PTA had adopted the stance that it had banned the game temporarily after receiving complaints from various sections of the society. The complainant had stated that the game was wastage of time and it had negative impacts on physical and mental health of the children.

However, the petitioner had stated in its plea that the PTA had banned the game without giving it an opportunity to express its stance.