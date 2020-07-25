Senate adopts resolution to condemn Asia Andrabi’s detention

ISLAMABAD: The Senate of Pakistan unanimously adopted a resolution to condemn the illegal detention of Aasia Andrabi, leader of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, who is detained in New Delhi’s notorious Tihar jail. The resolution was moved by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Friday. The Senate also expressed full solidarity with Aasya Andrabi and lauds her courage and urged her immediate release from illegal imprisonment. The Upper House also urged the Government of Pakistan to take up the issue of Aasiya Andrabi’s detention with the UN Human Rights Council and all other relevant international bodies, so that the sufferings of the oppressed Kashmiris can end with the restoration of their inalienable rights.