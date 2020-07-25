Prayers for Saudi king

LAHORE: On call of Pakistan Ulema Council and International Taazem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council, special prayers were made in Friday congregations all over Pakistan for fast recovery, good health and long life of Saudi King Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the custodian of two Holy Mosques.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council while addressing Friday congregations in Lahore prayed for good health of Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz stating that Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are knotted in eternal relations of brotherhood.