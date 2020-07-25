close
Sat Jul 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AS
Azeem Samar
July 25, 2020

Power crisis agonised lives of Karachiites, PA told

National

AS
Azeem Samar
July 25, 2020

KARACHI: While the persisting power crisis has agonised the lives of residents of Karachi, the power situation is equally worse in the rest of Sindh as the federal government is not serious about tackling the problem of load-shedding in the province.

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said this on Friday as he gave a policy statement on the power crisis in the Sindh Assembly.

Latest News

More From Pakistan