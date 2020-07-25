Power crisis agonised lives of Karachiites, PA told

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: While the persisting power crisis has agonised the lives of residents of Karachi, the power situation is equally worse in the rest of Sindh as the federal government is not serious about tackling the problem of load-shedding in the province.
Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said this on Friday as he gave a policy statement on the power crisis in the Sindh Assembly.