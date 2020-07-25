PLRA deposited Rs17.55 billion in exchequer last fiscal

LAHORE: The Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) deposited Rs17.550 billion in national exchequer in fiscal year 2019-20. According to a spokesperson for PLRA, a meeting chaired by PLRA Chairman Sardar Ahmed Ali Dareshak was briefed by Director General Muazam Iqbal Sipra about the performance of PLRA. He said amount was collected after 834,125 transfers of lands in the form of tax at 152 arazi centres. He briefed that PLRA provided online services to the people during the pandemic of coronavirus. According to him, the amount collected in 2019-20 by PLRA was three billion to four billion rupees more than the amount collected in previous years.