Fayyazul Hassan Chohan terms Bilawal’s attitude in NA childish

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday in National Assembly acted like those children who run away after ringing bells of the houses.

Responding to Bilawal Bhutto’s speech on Thursday in the National Assembly (NA), the minister said that it was extremely shameful to leave the house after hinting at quorum.

Chohan said that Bilawal Bhutto could not tolerate the speech of Murad Saeed against his stereotyped speeches adding that Bilawal Bhutto left floor of the house unconsciously as Murad Saeed stood up to respond to his speeches.

He said the opposition also heard the government benches point of view along with its criticism. The minister said that the security of the country’s atomic programme had improved under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan due to which NTI Index had declared Pakistan’s atomic programme the most secure.

Chohan said the government was working to increase hydel power for fulfilling the country’s energy needs adding that work was under way at Bhasha, Mohmand, Azad Patan Dasu phase 1, Tarbela Dam extension while the PTI government was working on cheap sources for resolving the energy crisis.