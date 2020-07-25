‘Textbook board workers issues resolved’

Lahore:For the first time in the 60 years history of Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board, steps have been taken now for the welfare of the employees. Overwhelmed with joy, the employees expressed their gratitude to the managing director of board, Rai Manzoor Nasir, by presenting him a golden crown. The president of the employees’ welfare society of the board, Qaiser Iqbal, said that the management of the board under the leadership of Rai Nasir Manzoor has won the hearts of the staff by resolving many issues in just six months which had been pending for years. Addressing the employees, MD Rai Nasir Manzoor said “We are like a family and we should make every effort to raise the standard and prestige of the department.”.