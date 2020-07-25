Unified by-laws unveiled for cantonment areas

The Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) and the Military Lands and Cantonments (ML&C) Karachi Region on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding to promote the construction industry which can potentially create job opportunities for thousands of people.

According to a press statement from ABAD, the MoU was signed by ABAD Chairman Mohsin Sheikhani and ML&C Karachi Region Director Adil Rafi Siddiqui during a ceremony at the Cantonment Board of Clifton’s office.

ML&C Director General Major General Syed Hasnat Amir Gilani, Senior Vice Chairman Sohail Warind, Vice Chairman Abdul Rehman, ABAD Chairman Southern Region Muhammad Ali Ratadia, ABAD former chairman Muhammad Hassan Bakshi, Convener Younus Lakhani, Additional MEO Karachi Circle Arfeen Zubair Chaudhary, MEO Karachi Muhammad Farooq, Deputy CEO Clifton Dr Muhammad Rizwan, CEO Hyderabad Arfa Wahid and others were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Major General Hasnat said that with the active participation and consultations of ABAD, unified building bye-laws and the one-window operation had been “unveiled today and will be in effect from August 14, 2020”.

He said the ML&C Karachi Region had the honour to be the first to unveil the unified building bye-laws in line with the suggestions of ABAD and the building bye-laws of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

He said the sole purpose of MoU with ABAD was to promote the construction industry by facilitating builders and developers. Major General Hasnat said that after the beginning of the one-window operation, no government department would be able to “blackmail private sector builders and developers who are facing multiple problems from various government departments”.

Mohsin Sheikhani said almost all countries were giving due attention to the construction industry because “this is the only industry which can generate thousands of jobs and immense growth to GDP as when the construction industry booms, more than 70 allied industries are also running in full swing”.

He said those countries had gained economic momentum who were supporting the construction industry. He, however, lamented that no attention had been given to the construction industry in Pakistan for the last 70 years.

He said ABAD was demanding digitalisation and one-window operation for the construction industry for many years. He said the introduction of unified bye-laws and one-window system in the ML&C Karachi region was the best gift to the new generation.

Addressing the gathering, Adil Rafi Siddiqui presented salient features of the unified building bye-laws. He said the bye-laws and the one-window operation was introduced on the instruction of the DG ML&C and proposals of ABAD.

He said a construction project would be approved within a month under these laws and if not granted permission within the stipulated time frame, “the application will be deemed to be approved automatically”.

He said special facilities would be provided for the project of six and above six floors. “Special software is being developed which will decide the eligibility of the project according to the bye-laws.”