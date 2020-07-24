GCU VC for adherence to merit in admissions on sports basis

LAHORE : Government College University (GCU) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has declared that violation of merit in admissions on sports basis will not be tolerated.

While addressing the first meeting of University’s Sports Board which was revamped by him a few months after his appointment to ensure merit and transparency in sports admissions and to rejuvenate the sports culture in GCU, he said a special focus would be laid on girl students’ participation in national and international competitions.

Prof Asghar Zaidi said sports contributed to grooming the youths in a healthy environment where emphasis was laid on physical agility, spirit of competitiveness coupled with compassion, tolerance and moderation.

He said sports merit of Government College Lahore had always been higher than its academic merit, so it was expected from the University’s Sports Board to revive this tradition of excellence. He asked the president of each sports club to ensure merit in admissions in their respective games. He said there would be a fixed number of sports seats for each game.

Prof Zaidi laid stress on providing ample sports facilities to girl students in diverse fields, including cricket, hockey, tennis, gymnastics, basket ball, table tennis, boxing, swimming, rowing, squash and athletics. He pledged that GCU would keep on healthy tradition of excellence in the field of sports.

Prof Zaidi said Government College Lahore had been one of the finest sports nurseries for producing and grooming sportspersons for national teams, and it would continue to play this role in the future.