Assumes charge

LAHORE : Shahzaib Hasnain (PAS), officer serving as additional secretary establishment in Local Government and Community Development Department, took the charge of post of managing director of Lahore Waste Management Company.

After joining as LWMC as its MD, he immediately called the meeting with all departmental heads and stated that there will be no tolerance over negligence.

Meanwhile, Chief Nursing Superintendent of Services Hospital Kausar Tasneem, while taking charge of her post and talking to the nursing staff, said that they should ensure the best possible care of the patients in the hospital.